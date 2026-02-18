West Brom young talents 'definitely taken steps' as result of FA Cup experience

The promising duo were handed rare starts in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round exit at Norwich and Ramsay believes the pair have made progression as a result.

Attacking midfielder Whitwell, 20, and winger Bostock, 18, gave encouraging accounts of themselves as they target more minutes for lowly Championship strugglers Albion for the remainder of the season.

"I think Harry had a much better time of it when he stepped up a notch because that is obviously more of his natural game, being closer to the front, he's a very energetic front-foot, pressing player and I think in the first half we had difficulty in sustaining pressure well," Ramsay said.

"We had a lot of moments where we were nearly there, not quite there, lost a lot of duels, but I think Harry helped us in that sense.