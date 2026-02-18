"Poignant moment" - Richard Sneekes remembers West Brom's relegation survival in 2000

The Baggies had just been condemned to a 2-1 defeat against local rivals Walsall at Bescot and dropped into the relegation zone as a result.

They had three games left to rescue themselves from a complete catastrophe and club legend Bob Taylor stepped up with two goals in a 2-1 home win over Grimsby Town.

"Bob was quality, a proper old-fashioned frontman," former midfielder Richard Sneekes reflected.

"It would stick to him: lay-offs, get the ball wide and he would be on the end of most things that would get put in the box.

"A legend of the club and a great, great goal scorer. Besides that, a really good person and human being.

"Bob was just ideal to play with. He always knew where I was, I always knew where to find him.

"And he came up with a lot of vital goals and is a really important player in the club's history."

West Brom celebrate Bob Taylor's goal during a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

Dutchman Sneekes would have his own part to play in the rescue mission, after a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers left them needing three points against champions Charlton Athletic on the final day at the Hawthorns.