"Poignant moment" - Richard Sneekes remembers West Brom's relegation survival in 2000
In late April 2000, West Brom were staring at the unthinkable prospect of plummeting into the third-tier - a feeling familiar with the current crop.
The Baggies had just been condemned to a 2-1 defeat against local rivals Walsall at Bescot and dropped into the relegation zone as a result.
They had three games left to rescue themselves from a complete catastrophe and club legend Bob Taylor stepped up with two goals in a 2-1 home win over Grimsby Town.
"Bob was quality, a proper old-fashioned frontman," former midfielder Richard Sneekes reflected.
"It would stick to him: lay-offs, get the ball wide and he would be on the end of most things that would get put in the box.
"A legend of the club and a great, great goal scorer. Besides that, a really good person and human being.
"Bob was just ideal to play with. He always knew where I was, I always knew where to find him.
"And he came up with a lot of vital goals and is a really important player in the club's history."
Dutchman Sneekes would have his own part to play in the rescue mission, after a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers left them needing three points against champions Charlton Athletic on the final day at the Hawthorns.