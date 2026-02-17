Shropshire Star
West Brom set for return boost to ease one Eric Ramsay headache

Albion hope to be boosted by George Campbell's return after the defender's injury comeback.

By Lewis Cox
Published

Campbell has been nursing a hamstring issue since Albion's last-gasp draw at Derby on January 23.

The United States stopper has been sidelined for four matches amid a defensive availability crisis for Eric Ramsay's struggling side.

Versatile defender Campbell, who checked into The Hawthorns last summer in a switch from Canada outfit Montreal Impact, returned to training yesterday and his availability would be a shot in the arm for the Baggies for Saturday's visit of title-chasing Coventry.

Ramsay told the Express & Star: "When you add George to the guys that have come through with good minutes on Saturday at Norwich then the picture starts to become better."