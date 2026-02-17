West Brom set for return boost to ease one Eric Ramsay headache

Campbell has been nursing a hamstring issue since Albion's last-gasp draw at Derby on January 23.

The United States stopper has been sidelined for four matches amid a defensive availability crisis for Eric Ramsay's struggling side.

Versatile defender Campbell, who checked into The Hawthorns last summer in a switch from Canada outfit Montreal Impact, returned to training yesterday and his availability would be a shot in the arm for the Baggies for Saturday's visit of title-chasing Coventry.

Ramsay told the Express & Star: "When you add George to the guys that have come through with good minutes on Saturday at Norwich then the picture starts to become better."