West Brom debrief: Fringe players and youngsters while key pair need a spark

We look at some of the latest talking points in the Baggies debrief.

Ramsay's selection defence

Eric Ramsay was clear he would mix things up for the fourth round tie with a nod to youth, fringe players and avoiding unnecessary injury problems.

The approach makes perfect sense, really, when you consider Albion's perilous battle with Championship relegation.

Albion did not want to lose the game but it is clear the Cup was a very distant second in two priorities before the end of the season. What point would there have been losing Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby, Callum Styles, Jed Wallace or other important players to a bad setback?

Ramsay's makeshift XI actually fared well. The first half was pretty poor but they improved and found an equaliser and were in the tie with 20 minutes to go. The criticism can come where, as both sides made changes thereafter and bigger guns were sent on, it was Norwich who powered to victory.

The head coach's problem is this is now seven winless games as Albion boss and, following back-to-back encouraging goalless draws, this could stunt momentum.