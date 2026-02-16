'A much healthier picture' - Eric Ramsay's West Brom assessment with crunch three-game week on horizon

The Baggies exited the FA Cup with a 3-1 fourth round defeat at Norwich on Saturday as Ramsay insisted full focus had to be on the survival dogfight ahead.

Ramsay, who marked a month in charge at The Hawthorns last week, is now winless in seven games and his side have yet to lead under his reign.

Albion slumped a place to 20th due to results elsewhere and now sit two places and two points above the drop zone. Saturday's visit of Coventry kickstarts a crunch three-game week including key clashes against lowly rivals Charlton and Oxford as under-fire Ramsay hunts a first win.

"I'm sat here relatively comfortable with where we are on the back of the games against Stoke and Birmingham," Ramsay said of last week's successive goalless draws.