Shropshire Star
Close

West Brom left with Josh Griffiths concern as boss provides Krystian Bielik update

Albion are sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Josh Griffiths after he left Norwich City in a protective boot.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published

Griffiths, who lost his place as Albion No.1 last month, returned for the FA Cup fourth round tie at Carrow Road where Eric Ramsay's visitors succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

The goalkeeper was withdrawn at half-time, however, due to an injury Ramsay described as a 'foot or toe' issue. Griffiths picked up the injury in an early collision while rushing out of goal to meet Mathias Kvistgaarden in a move that ultimately proved offside.

Griffiths played on until half-time but was replaced by current Championship first-choice Max O'Leary. The former was spotted wearing a protective boot at full-time after the visitors' Cup exit.

"I'm not sure of the extent of it but obviously not a great sign," Ramsay said.

"We will reassess on Monday and if we need to pivot in that department then I'm sure we will.

"It's a foot injury, sort of toe or foot type of thing, I'm not actually completely sure of the mechanism but certainly giving him enough pain to change it at half-time."