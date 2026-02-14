West Brom boss urges youngsters to grasp chance in FA Cup

The Baggies plan to rotate and hand prospects an opportunity in the FA Cup at Norwich this weekend, with the head coach pointing to recent graduate Tom Fellows - who moved to Southampton last summer - as an example of grasping a chance.

Academy graduates Harry Whitwell, 20, Ollie Bostock, 18, and Alex Williams, 21, are all part of Ramsay's first-team squad and champing at the bit for an opportunity.

It is likely to come at Carrow Road with Albion to rotate to protect the fitness of senior regulars for the Championship survival dogfight. But Ramsay called on the youngsters to catch the eye and convince they can play a part in the crucial weeks and months ahead.

Ramsay said: "You go back to someone like Tom Fellows, whether his chance came in this competition or not I don't know, but (these are) players that come with similar reputations, similar experiences in terms of first loan moves like Harry (Whitwell) over at Forest Green, and players can come from this bracket of players we've got at the moment.

Eric Ramsay expects to use a changed squad in Norwich on Saturday. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)