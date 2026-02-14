FA Cup: Norwich 3 West Brom 1: Baggies eliminated after late Norfolk unravelling

Two late Canaries goals condemned Eric Ramsay's side to a 3-1 defeat at Carrow Road - the scene of the Baggies' last Championship victory way back on October 1.

Josh Maja scored a first Albion goal in more than three-and-a-half games with a second-half equaliser after Paris Maghoma's headed opener.

But substitute pair Ben Chrisene and Mohamed Toure converted inside the final 10 minutes to ensure away boss Ramsay remains winless from his first seven games at the helm.

FA Cup progress was never a priority for Albion but the hope was a decent performance and result to aid confidence and momentum in the league survival plight.

A much-changed Baggies side - nine alterations to Norwich's six - were second-best in a poor first half but in the game midway through the second half with Maja's third goal of the season and second in Norfolk.

But familiar defensive frailties proved costly in a late unravelling.

Attention returns to the desperate push for second-tier survival. Ramsay's side improved with successive goalless draws over the last week but Blackburn won elsewhere on Saturday, though Portsmouth succumbed to a late winner. The Baggies are two places and points clear with crucial clashes ahead.

Mikey Johnston and co. struggled on a poor afternoon. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Youngsters Harry Whitwell and Ollie Bostock started and gave promising accounts. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Rare Albion highlights were starts for young duo Harry Whitwell and Ollie Bostock, who did themselves justice in an otherwise forgettable tie and more travel misery.

The Baggies, so hopeless away from home for such a long period, almost bucked that trend from the off as they had it in the net after three minutes.

Striker Maja converted a tap-in at the same end he netted the Championship winner on October 1, but the assistant's offside flag quickly and correctly overruled his effort.

Maja had reacted quickest from a clean strike from loan debutant Hindolo Mustapha, whose sharp effort cracked the right post with goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw helpless.