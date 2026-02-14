Eric Ramsay: FA Cup exit had 'helpful' elements in progressing West Brom squad

The Baggies exited from the fourth round with a 3-1 Valentine's Day defeat at Carrow Road where the hosts struck two late goals to seal progression.

It continued Albion's desperate record away from The Hawthorns and Ramsay is now winless in his first seven games at the helm - but the head coach was satisfied after focusing on other factors in Norfolk.

They included handing important minutes to squad players who have been nursing long-term injury issues, those who have not played as much as required in recent months and opportunities to fringe players and youngsters. Ramsay made nine changes in total at Carrow Road.

"I'm disappointed with the result, certainly given how we came back into the game in the second half but we had multiple objectives coming into this game," Ramsay said.