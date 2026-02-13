West Brom duo added to injury list for FA Cup trip to Norwich City

Head coach Eric Ramsay's injury list is growing as the Baggies temporarily park their bid for Championship survival for a quest to reach round five for the first time since 2019/20.

They will do so without central defender Nat Phillips, who trudged off with concussion in the final minutes of Tuesday's goalless league draw at Birmingham City.

Albion will follow concussion protocols as Phillips is rested to ensure no further damage following the blow that briefly saw the defender lose consciousness after contact from Blues goalkeeper James Beadle.

Also sidelined is club captain Jed Wallace as the Baggies look to maintain his fitness levels and availability for the weeks and months ahead.

Wallace recently returned from a lengthy calf lay-off and started both of Albion's last two games, which resulted in improved displays and goalless draws.

Albion are expected to use a side mixed with rotation and youth at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Ramsay said in his press conference on Friday afternoon: "We're nursing Jed through an obviously tricky period, so he won't make it.

"It is just the number of minutes that he's played in such quick succession, so he'll be one of the obvious ones that we would be really careful with.

"With Nat Phillips' concussion, obviously we're being very respectful of that whole protocol, so he won't make it.

"And then across the others, it'll be a case of just making sensible decisions and balancing the respect of the competition with where we are as a squad at the moment."

Phillips' absence is the latest in a lengthy list of defensive blows in recent weeks with George Campbell and Chris Mepham (both hamstring) still out.

Campbell is pushing for a recall and not expected to be far from returning.

Krystian Bielik came back from a shoulder injury in the final seconds of the draw at St Andrew's to replace the stricken Phillips and the Pole will travel to Carrow Road, though care will be taken on his availability.

"He's one of those players that we're having to be careful with, but also we want to get that sense of depth and competition back quickly and a player that we will push to try and include and to try and play a role over the coming weeks," Ramsay said of Bielik and weighing up availability.

"That's applied for a number of players, so it's that balance between looking at the immediacy of the difficulty that we have and also trying to make sure that over the course of the coming 14, 15 games, we've got a full enough squad to tackle that head-on."

Youngsters are expected to play a part at Carrow Road with midfielder Harry Whitwell, winger Ollie Bostock and right-back Alex Williams expected to feature in the squad at least.

Whitwell and Bostock played parts in last round's penalty shootout success at Swansea City, where the latter set up an injury time goal for Wallace and dispatched the winning spot-kick in south Wales.

Williams has not featured in senior action since breaking his ankle on Wales youth international duty in the autumn. He was handed a chance under former boss Ryan Mason in the opening weeks of the season and impressed.

New recruit Hindolo Mustapha, the deadline day loan recruit from Crystal Palace, is also expected to make his first appearance with the 19-year-old attacker having previously been ruled not yet ready to feature.