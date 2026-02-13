Eric Ramsay explains the 'honesty' required in West Brom recovery as hunt to improve goes on

Head coach Ramsay remains winless after six games at the helm, with three draws and three defeats, ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Norwich.

Albion recorded back-to-back points with goalless draws against Stoke and Birmingham in the last week with performances seen as a step forward following hapless hammerings against relegation rivals Norwich and Portsmouth in Championship action.

"For us as staff and the players it has been about trying to find solutions to the problems that we've had," Ramsay said.

"We obviously encountered a relatively problematic situation. It came with a lot of layers and there was no quick fix.

"Over the course of the couple of weeks that followed obviously we weren't able to put our finger on something that really steadied the ship, but I think a variety of factors have come together to mean that we're in a better position - availability of players is one thing.

"Obviously the work that is going on behind the scenes, us hopefully settling on something that has and will give us a real platform to go and win games and get the points that we need.

"Wrapped around that is that level of honesty between us and the players. It wasn't good enough and obviously still isn't good enough.

Albion have been boosted by the of experienced individuals Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and Jed Wallace in recent games. Ramsay's defence, however, remains light on options.

Ramsay is still under scrutiny to land a first win as Albion boss and the hope is FA Cup success could provide another confidence boost for the league plight, with the Baggies just two points clear of the drop zone prior to the weekend's league action elsewhere.

"It needed to be made very clear, but also in saying that we never separated ourselves from that," the head coach added. "We were well and truly in that with the players.

"I'm not going to get complacent and think that it's problem solved and we're where we want to be, but that five days was crucially important for us."