Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Three eights including for returning defender in battling Blues stalemate

Albion reporter Lewis Cox dishes out the player ratings as the Baggies moved to two points clear of the drop zone.

MAX O'LEARY

Big saves from Osayi-Samuel and Osman in the first period. Fortunate from a looped corner and moment of hesitancy. Another huge stop from Ducksch after break. Charmed life late on but earned it.

Earned 7

DANNY IMRAY

Endured a nightmare start with the early booking against speedster Osman. Lost Paik for diving header cleared on line. Improved later in break but hooked at half-time again.

Hooked 5

NAT PHILLIPS

A series of strong tackles and important clearances. Continuously put his head where it hurts and finished with concussion injury. Is he finding some form?

Warrior 7

CHARLIE TAYLOR

Accomplished and well-positioned for key clearances. Unbelievable goalline clearance after the hour was outrageous. He was composed throughout and was rightly applauded by colleague at full-time.

Clearance 8