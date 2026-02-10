Boss Eric Ramsay confirms West Brom stance on free transfer market after deadline

The lowly Baggies tried to add more to their squad during the final hours of the transfer window last week but were only able to bring in youthful loans.

Two senior options - back-up goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith and Villa loan winger Samuel Iling-Junior - departed The Hawthorns, allowing some flexibility from a financial perspective and space to fill in Ramsay's squad.

Albion recruited two teenage loanees, the untested duo Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba and Hindolo Mustapha, and head coach Ramsay admitted more experience would be ideal as he referenced possible free transfer recruits.

"Yes of course, I don't think any head coach would sit here and say anything different to that," Ramsay said when asked if he desired more experience in the window.