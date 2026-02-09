New West Brom loan recruit 'not yet ready', confirms boss

Teenage attacker Mustapha, 19, checked in on an 11th hour loan from Crystal Palace as one of two deadline arrivals last week, alongside Villa's Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba.

Jimoh-Aloba, also 19, made an instant Baggies debut from the off against Stoke and caught the eye, but Sierra Leone international Mustapha was not in the matchday squad.

Boss Ramsay, whose side tackle Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Tuesday night, said Mustapha is not yet ready to play a role.

"He's not played any senior minutes up until this point," Ramsay said of Mustapha, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Nurnberg in Germany but did not feature.