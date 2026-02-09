Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Far from perfect but progress has to lead somewhere in scrap at bottom

The miserable defeat at Portsmouth seven days earlier, so soon after an embarrassing capitulation at home to Norwich, had set a low bar over which Ramsay's side simply had to improve.

Saturday's goalless draw against Stoke will not live long in the memory but it had several positive aspects to take - not least climbing above Blackburn and Leicester and out of the drop zone by a point.

Ramsay is still hunting that first victory and is now winless in five having taken just two points from the 15 available as Albion head coach.

It is not the return anybody connected desired but Saturday's draw, which was low on quality and desperate viewing for any neutral, did at least show signs of progress.

It may be a case of baby steps, but the relegation-scrapping Baggies will cling on to any positives they can take for now.

Ramsay's hosts were the better side. They mustered five shots on target to Stoke's three but there was relatively little in it. A poor first half threatened to spark into life in its latter stages and it was hoped that bright spell would continue to develop after the interval.

Jayson Molumby, back alongside Alex Mowatt in midfield, brought an energy.

It did not and the second periodlacked in excitement at either goalmouth.

Albion were able to send on Mikey Johnston, Aune Heggebo and Josh Maja on the hour - the first two regulars rotated in a bid to help their fitness - but no final hurrah was to come with the home side lacking in quality, craft and cohesion in the final third.