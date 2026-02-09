'Captain's performance' and 'fearlessness of youth' lauded as West Brom respond

Wingers Jed Wallace and Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba are at opposite stages of their careers but both delivered eye-catching displays as Eric Ramsay's side earned a point against the Potters.

The goalless draw at The Hawthorns was enough to lift the Baggies a point outside the drop zone ahead of Tuesday's trip to 10th-placed Birmingham.

For club captain Wallace, who is 32 next month, it was a first start in more than four months due to injury and Villa loan teen Jimon-Aloba, 19, who sealed an Albion return on transfer deadline day, made his Baggies debut and first senior start.

"It was a really important captain's performance from Jed," Ramsay said.