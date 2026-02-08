Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Eight for star man and several sevens as improved Albion earn point

MAX O'LEARY

A first clean sheet at the third time of asking for Albion's January recruit. O'Leary was hardly tested bar a few tame efforts but made one big stop very late, though straight at him.

Save 6

ALFIE GILCHRIST

A rare league start for the right-back and he struggled to catch the eye. One or two wobbles in possession and fortunate a failed first-half clearance wasn't costly.

Poor 5

NAT PHILLIPS

A big performance from the centre-back, one of his best in some time. Responded to poor showings of late with vital clearances and blocks to earn clean sheet.

Solid 7

CHRIS MEPHAM

Has struggled so much of late but this was one of his better showings for Albion. Reliable and composed in his defending. Made key blocks. Late injury a concern.

Impressed 7

CALLUM STYLES