'I will challenge group, myself and staff' - Eric Ramsay on West Brom plight and relegation fear

The out-of-sorts Baggies slumped into the Championship relegation places as rivals Blackburn climbed above them on goal difference on Tuesday night.

It further underlined the desperate picture at The Hawthorns, as boss Ramsay aims for a first win at the helm at the fifth time of asking at home to Stoke on Saturday.

A desperate spiral on the field was matched by that in the boardroom with club president and sporting director Andrew Nestor dismissed by chairman Shilen Patel for a series of failures, a move still to be confirmed by the club.

"Certainly the group has to stay together," Ramsay said of a response from his squad.