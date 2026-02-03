West Brom new recruit's highs and lows including award, national honours and Germany struggle

The 19-year-old versatile midfielder is an untried entity in senior club football.

He has long been one of the bright sparks in Palace's academy, having joined the south Londoners aged nine and Mustapha, nicknamed 'Hindo', has a chance with Eric Ramsay's relegation-threatened Baggies to show his first-team credentials.

But what can he bring Albion?

What is Mustapha's game?

The 19-year-old, who hails from London, has predominantly been an attacking midfielder in his time with Crystal Palace's under-21s and under-18s in recent history.

He has also operated from the left and is said to be a strong, athletic runner - aided by a 6ft 1ins frame - but a very capable dribbler with technique to drop a shoulder to beat a defender.

The pacy attacker enjoys running at opponents and his physical prowess has aided that at youth level. Overpowering and out-running senior opponents will clearly prove more of a challenge.

Mustapha, the second Albion loanee from Crystal Palace after right wing-back Danny Imray, is said to be effective in pressing opposition defenders due to his speed and energy.