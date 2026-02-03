West Brom comment: Worrying transfer window leaves more questions and growing fears

Andrew Nestor, the now-departed club president and sporting director, revealed in a pre-Christmas message that the January market was going to be restricted due to the ever-tiresome PSR regulations.

The club's hint, albeit always likely to be underplayed, was that perhaps it could only be the case of one new arrival, to supplement the departure of Toby Collyer back to Manchester United.

As any transfer window, the situation is fluent and evolves. Albion axed their head coach, eventually even the president was dismissed, and injuries - such as the long-term setback for Karlan Grant - have been a huge blow.

The Baggies ended up with four new recruits, with long-serving recruitment chief Ian Pearce overseeing the final days of business. A goalkeeper to try to salvage that position in Max O'Leary, a 22-year-old loan right wing-back to fit Eric Ramsay's system and two deadline day untested teenage attacking loans.

Four was more than predicted, but the worry is greater than ever.

The window has played out while on-pitch matters have sunk to new lows and things are more desperate than ever in a dogfight against relegation to League One.

Deadline day signing Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba on loan from Villa was straight into training this week. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It is the profile of the signings that has supporters puzzled and frustrated.