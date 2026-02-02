West Brom's transfer deadline day 'hope' as likelihood of exits confirmed

The out-of-sorts Baggies were hammered 3-0 in a relegation six-pointer by hosts Portsmouth who declared shortly after half-time and leapfrogged Ramsay's side.

It was an 11th away league defeat from 12 to see out January and clubs have until 7pm on Monday to add to squads before the winter transfer deadline.

Albion, down in 21st and one place above the drop zone, are working on at least one deal to bring Villa attacking youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba, 19, back from Villa Park on loan.

Ramsay said of the deadline: "Yes, (we're) hopeful, but are aware of the constraints that we're operating under.