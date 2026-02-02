West Brom's on loan Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior to end stint and head back to Italy

An alternative loan offer for the 22-year-old wideman developed late over the weekend with both Villa and Iling-Junior keen to explore.

It is understood Iling-Junior, the former England under-21 international, had previously been keen to continue fighting for a place in Albion's line-up, but an offer from Italy after another disastrous display for the Baggies resulted in a late window change.

Pisa are second-bottom of Serie A in Italy and four points adrift of safety in the top flight. It will be a third spell in Italy for Iling-Junior, who has previously represented Juventus and Bologna.

Iling-Junior struggled to make a positive impression and win over fans at The Hawthorns in a difficult loan spell. His was the latest in a long-running series of failed loans at The Hawthorns.

The former Chelsea youngster sparkled with a fine individual goal on his debut before a series of poor displays resulted in him being in and out of the side.

He often felt the brunt of Albion supporters' ire in a fractured relationship with the club's fans.

The winger was once again jeered by some supporters during the miserable 3-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday.

In all, the winger made 14 starts for the Baggies and a further 10 substitute appearances.

Late interest in Iling-Junior developed over the weekend and is set to allow Albion some more freedom on deadline day (Monday).

The Baggies were only expected to bring in another Villa player, teenager Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba, 19, as their deadline day business but Iling-Junior's departure leaves Eric Ramsay's squad another body down.

Jimoh-Aloba was sought as an attacking reinforcement after Karlan Grant was ruled out for up to three months due to hamstring surgery.

But cancelling Iling-Junior's loan means Albion are another option light in attack. It will also recoup the Baggies some of the loan wage contribution that was used on Iling-Junior and could result in further deadline business.