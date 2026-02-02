West Brom goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith seals loan to Premier League promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough

Wildsmith, 30, was given a seven-match run in the side in December as former boss Ryan Mason turned to him to try to solve the problematic goalkeeper position.

But the former Derby No.1 - in the final months of his Albion career - once again failed to convince after errors between the sticks.

Wildsmith is surplus to requirements after the Baggies moved to sign Max O'Leary in a permanent deal on a six-month contract earlier in the transfer window.

Mason turned to deputy Wildsmith in place of Josh Griffiths after errors from the latter this term. Wildsmith was unable to stem the flow of goals conceded and in Mason's final game against Leicester he made the switch back to Griffiths. He suggested to the Express & Star afterwards that the department was a problem position for the club.

Wildsmith moved to The Hawthorns on a two-year contract from Pride Park in 2024 to become No.2 to former Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Max O'Leary has made two appearances for Albion since checking in last month. He spilled a goal fro Derby on his debut and was unable to prevent Portsmouth from a 3-0 win on Saturday. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Wildsmith made 12 appearances for the club last season, two in the domestic cup action and 10 in the Championship following Palmer's sale to Ipswich.

Wildsmith was given a 10-game Championship run in the side under Tony Mowbray from February to April last season but the former boss eventually made the change to hand Griffiths an opportunity.

The keeper moves to Premier League promotion-chasing Boro, under Kim Hellberg, where the likelihood is he will play back-up to Sol Brynn. Boro also have veteran 38-year-old Jon McLaughlin on their books.

Griffiths will remain at The Hawthorns to battle for the No.1 shirt under Eric Ramsay as the Baggies bid to climb away from a desperate position on the cusp of the Championship relegation places.