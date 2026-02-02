West Brom closing in on move for Dominic Price as new technical director
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Dominic Price is believed to be closing in on a move to Albion as technical director.
Price, 35, is set to return to English football in the same role at The Hawthorns as he holds at the Israeli champions, with whom he has spent the last two-and-a-half years.
Prior to moving to Israel he was a highly-regarded analyst at Liverpool.
Albion have been on the hunt for a new technical director for a number of a months, a move that was revealed by former club president and sporting director Andrew Nestor, whose exit from The Hawthorns is to be confirmed.
The appointment of a new technical director is not a replacement for the outgoing Nestor.
Price has emerged as struggling Albion's desired candidate and sources in Merseyside suggest he is closing in on an appointment.