Comment: In-fighting and off-field West Brom drama mirrors chaos on pitch

First of all, and most importantly in the here and now, Albion are in a desperate relegation battle.

Momentum and form is spiralling, sending them them towards League One. A change of head coach to bring in Eric Ramsay has not had the desired effect, indeed things have unravelled further.

The off-field storm, blame game and attempts to rewrite history when it comes to the sacked club president and sporting director Andrew Nestor matters little in the here and now. It will be a big factor, however, if we are picking the bones out of a relegation postmortem in May.

But right now, Shilen Patel and the people beneath him have to ensure Albion can somehow move away from the precipice of the third tier. It is very likely that come Tuesday night the club will be in the relegation places.

The optics could hardly be worse and fans are right to fear the situation reeks of relegation.

Much of the blame there lies at the door of Nestor.

Nestor, a close confidant and long-term associate of chairman and owner Patel, was handed the reins to footballing affairs. He was appointed by the owner to make the sporting calls and that is why he carried the can for the desperate failings.

It appears to have descended into something of a civil war in The Hawthorns boardroom.

Happier times - Shilen Patel, left, and Andrew Nestor in Austria last summer. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)