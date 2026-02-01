West Brom club president and sporting director Andrew Nestor to depart following failed appointments

Nestor, recently appointed president to go alongside the sporting director title, will depart The Hawthorns having arrived as a close confidant of chairman and owner Shilen Patel.

But a series of failed head coach appointments and disastrous transfer dealings have led to an imminent parting of the ways at Albion.

Albion are working on appointing a technical director for the first time in and it is understood that move is at an advanced stage. It will be the first in that role for five years since Luke Dowling's exit.

Nestor was not in place for new boss Eric Ramsay's unveiling at The Hawthorns a little under three weeks ago. Patel spoke to the press on that occasion and showed his faith in the new head coach.