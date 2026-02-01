West Brom boss acknowledges 'damage to repair' after angry away end scenes at full-time of Portsmouth defeat - amid further incidents

The Baggies' relegation fears were multiplied on Saturday as the visitors were turned over 3-0 after a no-show display at lowly rivals Portsmouth.

Once again Albion's tortured away end let players and staff know their feelings in no uncertain terms and frustration threatened to boil over after full-time.

Much of Ramsay's squad applauded the away end, who were clear and vocal in their thoughts of the situation, and attacking midfielder Isaac Price was restrained from walking closer to the away fans by team-mate Daryl Dike.

"Of course the fans have the right to vent their frustrations today and there is obviously damage to be repaired there," Ramsay said.

"I think you can feel that over the course of my time here. The only thing that we can do is start to earn that on the pitch and we won't look further than the next game to do that.

"Again, there are no magic words.The team is disappointed with the performance, I'm disappointed with the performance, I'm disappointed with where we are. We are all disappointed with where we are and only we can grab that situation, take control of it and start to move forward."

A video posted on social media site X showed Price staring towards a section of the 2,200-strong sell-out away end, many of whom were calling out the players for another desperate display in an 11th league defeat from 12 on the road.

Price was stopped from moving closer towards the fans by Dike, who was an unused substitute at Fratton Park.

Albion were leapfrogged into 20th and are now just one place above the drop zone after goals from Portsmouth trio Conor Chaplin, Millenic Alli and Ebou Adams condemned the hapless Baggies. Ramsay has taken just a point from his first four games and hosts Pompey declared on three five minutes into the second half.

There were other flashpoints on the south coast, where the clash was briefly paused in the second period as one of referee Matthew Donohue's assistants acknowledged an incident.

The assistant on the near side, running the line on where the dugouts were situated, gestured for the referee's attention inside the final 15 minutes and suggested he had been struck by a missile before handed the object to the referee.

Referee Donohue then ran the object to the fourth official Alex Chilowicz. A moment later there was a message on the PA system warning supporters of their behaviour, stating security footage was being assessed and asking for any witness.

The assistant in question was on the touchline towards the end which housed the Albion fans, though they were situated on the other side of Max O'Leary's goal, away from the incident and the linesman had a section of the home crowd behind him.

Portsmouth were also left dealing with crowd issues during the previous weekend's derby against Southampton. The club said in a statement that a ball boy had required treatment and a member of staff suffered from burns following the launch of a pyrotechnic device.

A man was later arrested for entering the pitch after rivals Southampton took the lead in the 57th minute.

Meanwhile, Albion fan Dawn Astle MBE - daughter of the club's legendary late striker Jeff - reported on social media site X her grandson George, 10, had been left "frightened" and "in tears" and receiving first aid after he was struck by a 50p while walking towards the concourse at half-time.

Dawn added the incident had been reported to stewards and the Fratton Park safeguarding officer and called upon both clubs and Hampshire Police to find the guilty party.

She wrote: "My 10 year old grandson was hit on his head by a 50p coin as we walked up the steps onto the concourse at half time.

"I have to say the stewards I reported it to were very efficient and very kind towards him as was the clubs Safeguarding Officer who came to us.

"It really hurt him and he was frightened. Fortunately his head wasn’t cut open but we later had to go to the fist aiders as he had a lump appear. They gave him an ice pack to keep the swelling down. They too were lovely with him.

"We are home now after a 4 hour drive. George loves his club, he’s a season ticket holder along with myself and his dad and now he’s a little bit older we’ve been bringing him to away matches with us.

"To see your grandson in tears and scared at a bloody football match was and still is horrendous. I’m beyond angry.

"I sincerely hope @Pompey do all that can to find who did this. There’s no place in football for this and certainly no place at football for them. @HantsPolice @WBA @Pompey."