Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Abysmal marks from abject Portsmouth capitulation

We rate the performance on yet another miserable away day for Albion.

MAX O'LEARY

Beaten three times but made no real error for either goal. Second went through his legs. Made one good stop on stroke of half-time to stop it being worse. Almost kept out third.

Peppered 4

NAT PHILLIPS

Made a couple of noticeable clearances but once again played around far too easily and dragged off at half-time. Neither he nor Mepham could help cover Imray.

Dragged 3

CHRIS MEPHAM

No better than his defensive colleague after a recall due to injuries. Seems to add no physicality or level of commanding. Such a sluggish backline.

Statuesque 3

CHARLIE TAYLOR

Perhaps fortunate to get a three as poorest of the backline after he stayed in due to absentees. One early error almost costly. Did make one recovery tackle late to keep it at 3-0.

Awful 3