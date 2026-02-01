Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Alarm bells are deafening as Albion hurtle towards League One

There are worrying times ahead but despair has already set into the Albion fanbase.

The club's momentum only has them heading one way. Alarm bells pierced the air in that away end at Fratton Park on Saturday, where it was a mix of vitriol and silent disbelief.

This was a second relegation six-pointer in four games under head coach Eric Ramsay.

And Saturday's capitulation at Portsmouth - not as heavy as the recent historic Hawthorns 5-0 drubbing from Norwich - has the aggregate scoreline at 8-0 against the Baggies.

It underlines one thing, and this is nothing new for Albion fans as this is something that has riddled the squad for years, that when the pressure is on and the going gets tough the players are nowhere to be seen.

That is far from ideal for a relegation scrap. A fight that until recently it seemed the squad were too oblivious or proud to acknowledge.

Ramsay had to refer to the "elephant in the room" after the 5-0 Norwich defeat. By that he meant relegation battle.

Club captain Jed Wallace, speaking to national radio last week, has been the only one to utter the 'R-word'. Wallace does not start games but fronts up as he typically does. Beyond the public-facing head coach role, nobody else does.