West Brom boss explains how transfer 'picture changed' ahead of deadline regarding midfield options

The Baggies have been struck by more untimely injury blows and head coach Ramsay suggested the club's recruitment focus has shifted prior to Monday's deadline.

Loanee Toby Collyer was recalled by parent club Manchester United at the beginning of the transfer window and, with the Baggies a player light in the central midfield role, former boss Ryan Mason stated it would be an area to address.

But with one more new recruit expected prior to Monday evening's 7pm deadline and Albion pursuing a loan deal for former academy prospect Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba from Villa, Ramsay explained how versatility in players such as left-back Callum Styles and attacking midfielder Isaac Price can help provide cover in midfield.

"I think the picture's obviously changed over the course of even my time here as we've suffered some injuries," Ramsay told the Express & Star.