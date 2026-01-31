'Humiliating, embarrassing, do they have the stomach?' - West Brom video verdict after abject 3-0 defeat at relegation rivals Portsmouth
Albion's relegation fears heightened with a miserable 3-0 defeat at the hands of lowly rivals Portsmouth.
By Lewis Cox
It was billed as a Championship relegation six-pointer and for the second time in under a week Eric Ramsay's Baggies were dealt a humiliating and embarrassing defeat by drop zone rivals.
Two goals in a one-way first half and a third shortly after half-time decided another abject day on the road for Albion.
Watch above as reporter Lewis Cox delivers his latest video assessment after the Fratton Park drubbing.