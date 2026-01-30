West Brom target loan swoop for former academy youngster from Aston Villa

Attacker Jimoh-Aloba, 19, scored his first senior goal on Thursday night with a late winner to secure Villa Europa League victory over RB Salzburg.

He followed the well-trodden path between Albion and Villa's academy in the summer of 2023, where Premier League Villa were reported to have parted with £1million for the teen's services at just 16.

Eric Ramsay's Albion have targeted an attacking reinforcement late this window with Karlan Grant ruled out for three months due to hamstring surgery. Grant injured the muscle in the draw at Derby last Friday.

It is thought the Baggies are well-placed among the competition for the attacker's signature on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

The deal is not expected prior to Saturday's crunch Championship clash away at lowly rivals Portsmouth. Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed on Friday the prospect was heading on loan to a Championship club.

Jimoh-Aloba has been on the fringes of Emery's first-team set-up at Villa Park for some time and made his senior bow in an EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace in October 2024.

Aston Villa's Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba netted a fine late finish to earn his side victory with a first senior goal against RB Salzburg on Thursday. Pic: PA

He also appeared in the FA Cup last term and has featured in cup and European action this season, as well as a Premier League debut in defeat to Arsenal at the end of December.

The Baggies completed the loan signing of Crystal Palace's attacking right-back or wing-back Danny Imray, 22, on Friday, a second new recruit of the January window. It is thought Albion are in the market for one more January recruit after Imray's addition.

Jimoh-Aloba is an attacking midfielder who has mainly featured out wide for Emery's side in senior action.

Albion already have a Villa loanee at The Hawthorns this season in wideman Samuel Iling-Junior.

Iling-Junior, 22, has scored once - on his debut - in 23 appearances with 13 of them starts. He has found himself in and out of the Albion reckoning with inconsistent form but some of his best displays have come of late in a more natural left wing-back role under Ramsay.