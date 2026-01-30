Portsmouth v West Brom: Fratton Park survival job enough to bring out cold sweats but history on Baggies' side

One at Portsmouth tomorrow would be as damaging, if not more so, than any that have come before.

It was only 10 days ago the Baggies last played someone below them in the table.

That was against a Norwich City side still in the relegation zone and resulted in Albion’s heaviest home defeat outside the top flight in the club's proud history.

If it was not clear before they were in relegation scrap, that 5-0 hammering opened everybody’s eyes to ‘the elephant in the room' – as new boss Eric Ramsay has since suggested.

The Norwich clash brought nerves, edginess and ultimately disaster, therefore a game at Fratton Park between the sides in 21st and 20th is surely enough to have any Baggie breaking out in cold sweats.

Substitute defender Chris Mepham was the unlikely hero last week. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)