West Brom advanced in loan talks for Crystal Palace wing-back prospect

The 22-year-old Eagles prospect spent the first half of the campaign at League One outfit Blackpool, where he scored twice and registered two assists in 16 appearances.

Imray was recalled by his parent club this month in a decision Pools boss Ian Evatt admitted "stings".

It is understood Albion are in talks over a loan for the remainder of the season. The transfer window deadline is on Monday evening at 7pm, before which Eric Ramsay's Albion face a huge Championship six-pointer in the battle against relegation at Portsmouth's Fratton Park on Saturday.

The attack-minded full-back and wing-back spent last season on loan in Bromley of League Two to pick up his first regular taste of senior Football League experience having been snapped up by Premier League Palace from non-league Chelmsford City in 2021.

The Londoner, who is of Trinidadian heritage, came through the youth ranks at Ilford and Billericay.

Imray spent October and November sidelined after a tear in his meniscus. He had been deployed at right-back under Steve Bruce, the former Baggies boss who brought him to Bloomfield Road, and fared well.

Attack-minded wing-back Danny Imray in action for Blackpool this season. He caught the eye for the Pools. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Imray returned under new boss Evatt, where he played as a wing-back through December and really caught the eye with his dribbling in the final third and will to attack.

Albion have been in the market for a right wing-back this month due to a change in formation under new boss Eric Ramsay, who favours a 3-4-3 that deploys wing-backs.

The Albion head coach used winger Mikey Johnston in that role in his first game in charge and attacking midfielder Isaac Price has played there in the subsequent two fixtures.

Imray would be a second recruit of the January window after goalkeeper Max O'Leary arrived on a six-month contract after leaving Bristol City last week.

Albion are believed to be in the hunt for another central midfield option before Monday's deadline. They remain a body down on earlier in the season after Toby Collyer's recall by Manchester United at the beginning of the month.