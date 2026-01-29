Boss identifies 'resilience' West Brom need to discover for a chance to secure safety

Relegation-battling Albion have shipped the second most goals in the Championship with 44 from 29 games - with doomed basement boys Sheffield Wednesday the sole poorer record.

A woeful defensive campaign with inconsistency between the sticks has returned just five clean sheets and just five clubs have managed fewer.

New boss Ramsay saw his side mauled for five at home by lowly rivals Norwich in a second game in charge and the head coach insisted the focus thereafter was to find resilience with a defensive control. Albion were improved to draw against Derby and conceded just one effort on target, though conceded from a Max O'Leary goalkeeping error.

"We needed to make sure that we did what I know we can control well, which was being very resilient from a defensive perspective," Ramsay said.