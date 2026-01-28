What is it like to play under and work with West Brom boss Eric Ramsay?

The Shrewsbury-born Baggies boss is very well-travelled for a 34-year-old - though there can be no true preparation for the rollercoaster of emotions and grind of the Championship, as Ramsay's opening three fixtures have proven.

From Swansea to Shrewsbury, Chelsea, the Welsh Football Association, Manchester United and Minnesota, Ramsay has a few miles on the clock for his tender years.

His journey in the professional game began in his early 20s with a role at Swansea City in 2013 while the Swans were a Premier League outfit, but it was in 2018 at hometown club Shrewsbury Town, of League One, his experience of senior football blossomed.

Ramsay immediately caught the attention of those around him and it came as no surprise he ended up had represented clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United by his late 20s. It was with the latter, as first-team coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and then Erik ten Hag that multilingual Ramsay gained the approval as a popular coach to the Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, among others.

We caught up with two players at different ends of their careers, as well as a Minnesota reporter, that the new Albion boss made an impression on over the years.

'Totally different brand ... I recommended to the FA'

Attacker Shaun Whalley has had a brilliant career and, 39 in August, shows no sign of slowing down. He is one of the eldest regulars in the Football League and remains talisman at League Two Accrington Stanley where - like at Shrewsbury - he is a modern-day legend.

Liverpudlian Whalley was well into his 30s and had seen the lot in football when he came under the guidance of Ramsay, initially as a joint-caretaker boss, before the latter graduated from head of academy to first-team coach role.

"He was incredible," Whalley tells the Express & Star. "I just felt like he was just like a totally different brand of coach to what I've ever had before.

"I could tell he was up and coming. I remember the things he used to do, presentations with the laptop, he'd always show us what we were doing in training before, in the morning before we'd even been out on the pitch. It was just class."

Shrewsbury Town legend Shaun Whalley, left, with former team-mate Dean Henderson, who would go on to represent Manchester United, Crystal Palace and England. (AMA)

Eric Ramsay in the dugout while helping out as Shrewsbury caretaker (AMA)

Whalley, also formerly of Wrexham and Luton, added: "In all my years I'd never seen someone as good as him at showing players, we had some great sessions. The level of detail was something I'd never seen before."