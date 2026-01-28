Eric Ramsay notes 'overlooked' West Brom challenge he hopes to recover from

The new Hawthorns head coach was hampered in central midfield when he arrived at the club with Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby injured and Ousmane Diakite granted compassionate leave.

Albion were already a body down in that depart as Toby Collyer, the Manchester United loanee, was recalled by his parent club at the beginning of the month following an injury-hit spell in the Black Country.

The Baggies intend to strengthen in that department before Monday evening's transfer deadline but Ramsay stressed the return of Albion's existing regulars has been a boost.

Ramsay said of the returnees making a difference "Yes - and we haven't talked about that in too much depth.