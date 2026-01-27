West Brom midfielder makes 'too nice' point before outlining focus under new boss

Albion's disastrous campaign has led them to a Championship relegation scrap having dropped to 20th in the second tier after improving Norwich saw off leaders Coventry on Monday night.

The Baggies are trying to find their feet under new head coach Eric Ramsay, who replaced the axed Ryan Mason two weeks ago. Ramsay opened up with two home defeats - including the humiliating 5-0 home rout to Norwich - but a first point was secured on the road at Derby last time out.

Midfielder Molumby, who returned from a troublesome calf injury setback that scuppered his involvement over the Christmas period, acknowledged that Ramsay's side had to respond from the Canaries embarrassment and now must challenge themselves for an intense fight ahead.

"It was needed and the bare minimum is just to work hard for each other, to work hard to represent this club," Molumby told BBC WM of the late Derby draw.

"It was a tough week for everyone. The mood has been pretty low, there were a few strong words with each other that I won't go into detail about.

"But it was very much needed and we just need to pick ourselves up and try to go on a bit of a run."

The Republic of Ireland international added: "Maybe we've been too nice to each other all along and now it's getting to a stage where first of all we all need to look at ourselves and ask ourselves questions.

"We also need to demand more from our team-mates. I think that's the starting point now from here on until the end of the season."

Ramsay's side face a huge six-pointer on the road at Portsmouth's Fratton Park on Saturday.

The hosts, 21st and one place above the drop zone and one spot below Albion, can leapfrog the Baggies with victory.

Molumby added: "We're in a really tough situation right now but we just need to pull together.

Boss Eric Ramsay is plotting a way to Albion survival in the final few months of the campaign. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"The Norwich game was completely embarrassing, I can't even put it into words.

"But it was important to show a reaction at Derby and show that we don't give up, and we didn't give up.

"Talk is cheap. Full focus is on Portsmouth. We need to take it game-by-game and not look too far ahead.

"To have a full week with the new staff (is important), and really dial in and fine-tune and go from there."

New boss Ramsay, appointed from Minnesota United having worked in the first team set-up at Manchester United, has tweaked Albion's formation and style from that under Mason.

Molumby insisted one of the new management's primary targets is to improve on a woeful defensive record.

"The previous manager had done all he could," he added. "He was so invested and worked really hard for us. The responsibility is completely on us as players.

"The new manager has got his way of playing, it's a different way of playing which is tough to get a hold of, but we need to keep working, practicing and producing on the pitch.

"It is really difficult (to adjust), we've had a lot of meetings and we need to implement it and get on board straight away.

"We're not being as aggressive, as you can see, we're trying to be more compact and tight in the middle.

"We need to build from that. From here on we're trying to build off clean sheets, that has to be a focus. I feel like in the majority of the games this season we've scored in but we have to start keeping clean sheets."