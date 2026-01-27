Eric Ramsay points to 'missing ingredient' behind scenes in welcome West Brom break

The Baggies head coach checked in during a busy period and contended with three games in eight games shortly into his time at The Hawthorns.

Albion lost the first two, including a home 5-0 drubbing, to pile pressure on last Friday's clash at Derby, where a point was salvaged thanks to Chris Mepham's last-gasp header.

Ramsay saw the days that followed Pride Park as a "reset", with players and some staff afforded some brief time off, before a first opportunity to coach sessions that do not involve recovery or match preparation due to no midweek clashes for the next two weeks.

"Yes, we will welcome a reset over the weekend and a chance then next week to really work," Ramsay said of a more free schedule.