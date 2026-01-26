West Brom debrief: Finally a role reverse, huge influence of midfield returnees and chance for defender?

We look at some of the talking points after the late show went in the Baggies' favour.

This time the bride

More last-gasp drama but this time - mercifully - it finally went the way of Albion.

Six stoppage-time goals, five in the Championship, had gone against the Baggies this term but that only tells half the story of a club who managed to throw points away time and again in the final 15 or 20 minutes of matches.

Jayson Molumby's memorable strike in the comeback win over Swansea was the only time that sort of late drama has gone in Albion's favour this term.

In the wake of his first game in charge, the late home defeat to Middlesbrough, Ramsay referenced the "scars" he does not yet have from the season that has gone before him. That was clearly a nod to the sheer number of blows this group of players have been struck with towards the end of games.

It is clear the scars are yet to fully heal. Such fragility, certainly mentally, is bound to be a root cause to the consistent late unravelling.