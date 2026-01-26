Eric Ramsay states West Brom transfer 'intention' and how Derby late show can turn season around
Eric Ramsay is confident Albion will be fine this season if they replicate their approach and performance from the dramatic Derby draw.
By Lewis Cox
Relegation-threatened Albion stopped the rot away from The Hawthorns with Friday's point at Pride Park, rescued by defender Chris Mepham's last-gasp header.
Head coach Ramsay, who finally secured a first point in charge in his third game, believes the way his squad pulled together in the wake of the previous Hawthorns humiliation against Norwich to fight back late at the Rams will serve them well in the bid for Championship survival.
"I'm one of those people that will always try and find the good in the bad," said Ramsay.