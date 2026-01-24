West Brom to discover extent of double blow from late Derby draw

Attacker Grant managed just eight minutes at Pride Park and was replaced by Samuel Iling-Junior having injured his leg in an incident around the time he collected an early caution.

Defender Bielik played most of the contest before he was withdrawn for a dislocated shoulder - initially corrected in the first half - and replaced by late goal hero Chris Mepham 15 minutes from time.

Mepham's first Baggies goal deep into stoppage time earned new boss Eric Ramsay a first point in his third game in charge but could be at some cost with checks on the duo in the next day or so to determine the full extent of damage.

"It's very difficult to tell immediately without the tech required," said boss Ramsay. "Karlan's didn't look fantastic

"With Krystian it could go either way.

"I'm sure we'll have more detail on Sunday or Monday, but I'm hopeful that it's shorter rather than longer because he was very good in the early stage of that game.

"It's not quite been without its collateral damage tonight, with a couple of injuries, but as we move into next week it's real focus on where we can improve and laying more of a foundation."

Karlan Grant received early medical attention at Pride Park. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Before hobbling off in visible distress. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mepham's dramatic late header, from a flicked-on corner, required goalline technology to confirm but referee Anthony Backhouse quickly signalled a goal.

It denied the top-half Rams three points and would have inflicted a club-record equalling 11th straight away league defeat on the Baggies - which had only happened once before but across two seasons, between November 1890 and November 1891.

Despite the two injury concerns from Pride Park, Ramsay has otherwise had his availability situation eased with returning midfield options in place for the first time since his appointment.

Ousmane Diakite was back from compassionate leave and Jayson Molumby from a calf complaint to complete 90 minutes in the east Midlands and both impressed in winning the midfield battle.

Alex Mowatt returned from a foot injury in the Norwich drubbing and was in the matchday squad in Derby but remained an unused substitute.

A first midweek off of Ramsay's tenure will potentially help in recovering more bodies as the head coach finally gets an opportunity for regular training sessions that are not pre or post-match drills.