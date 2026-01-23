Shropshire Star
Eric Ramsay's 'scruff of the neck' challenge to West Brom's experienced group

Albion head coach Eric Ramsay has challenged his experienced players to help carry the club through the mire and overcome recent "baggage".

By Lewis Cox
Albion, 19th in the Championship, head to Derby tonight looking to respond to Tuesday's home mauling by Norwich and halt a 10-match away league losing run.

It has been a baptism of fire for Ramsay having opened up with two home defeats to leave the Baggies just three points above the drop.

Albion fans have criticised a squad lacking in leadership despite club chiefs working to increase levels of experience and authority last summer.

"That's something that we've really got to push," Ramsay said of Albion's experienced players stepping up.

Krystian Bielik, right, and Chris Mepham were two experienced summer recruits. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)