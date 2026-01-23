Eric Ramsay reflects on ending 'difficult' first West Brom week with late point and shares 'unity' pride
Eric Ramsay hailed the sense of "unity" and "positivity" of his Albion side after a last-gasp point at Derby stopped the away rot.
Chris Mepham headed in a 96th-minute equaliser for a first away point in 11 games and a first under new boss Ramsay, who had lost his first two games in charge.
The late drama ensured a deserved share of the spoils and a much-needed response from the humiliation of Tuesday's 5-0 home capitulation against Norwich.
Patrick Agyemang put the Rams ahead just before the break following new goalkeeper Max O'Leary's error from a free-kick. Albion battled put an equaliser did not look forthcoming until the last-gasp header.
Ramsay highlighted the positive mood his troops took into the clash after successive defeats. He said: "Speaking openly from a human perspective - it's a tough week, isn't it?"
"I don't think anyone can look at my first eight, nine days here and see anything otherwise. I can't pretend it hasn't been difficult.