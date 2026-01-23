Eric Ramsay reflects on ending 'difficult' first West Brom week with late point and shares 'unity' pride

Chris Mepham headed in a 96th-minute equaliser for a first away point in 11 games and a first under new boss Ramsay, who had lost his first two games in charge.

The late drama ensured a deserved share of the spoils and a much-needed response from the humiliation of Tuesday's 5-0 home capitulation against Norwich.

Patrick Agyemang put the Rams ahead just before the break following new goalkeeper Max O'Leary's error from a free-kick. Albion battled put an equaliser did not look forthcoming until the last-gasp header.

Ramsay highlighted the positive mood his troops took into the clash after successive defeats. He said: "Speaking openly from a human perspective - it's a tough week, isn't it?"

"I don't think anyone can look at my first eight, nine days here and see anything otherwise. I can't pretend it hasn't been difficult.