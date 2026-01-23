Derby 1 West Brom 1: Chris Mepham the last-gasp hero to salvage first away point in 11 in Pride Park drama

Eric Ramsay earned a first point in charge at the third attempt with the Baggies just seconds away from equalling an all-time club record of 11 successive away league defeats set 135 years ago in 1891.

Debut goalkeeper Max O'Leary's fumble before half-time allowed Patrick Agyemang to score a scrappy opener before the break as Albion's keeper woes continued.

It looked to be the difference and a third defeat from three for head coach Ramsay, but Mepham's brave header - ruled over the line by the officials' goalline technology - for his first goal for the club had a buoyant away end bouncing with something to finally celebrate amid choruses of "we are staying up".

Albion's away fans finally had something to cheer on the road with a first away point since October 1. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Defeat would have left the Baggies just three points clear of the drop with rivals all to play this weekend but the point breathes life into Albion's survival aspirations and the Ramsay reign at The Hawthorns.

Albion edged the first period with the better chances after an improvement on Tuesday's record-breaking home mauling by Norwich, but the O'Leary error led to fans wondering when a break would fall their way.

The second half provided little - and it took until the sixth and final minute of stoppages for John Eustace's in-form top-half Derby to relent from a scrappy, flicked-on corner.

Perhaps, most crucially, it was a deserved point for a spirited and battling performance in response to the Norwich drubbing.

So often on the losing side of late drama it made a welcome change to a euphoric away end and equally jubilant Albion dugout for the last-gasp intervention to fall in their favour.

Redemption, too, for second-half substitute Mepham, only on for a Krystian Bielik injury, as he stooped to head a fraction over the line despite the best efforts of keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and skipper Lewis Travis. Mepham and co. struggled so badly in Tuesday's humiliation against the Canaries but hit back here.

DERBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Ousmane Diakite of West Bromwich Albion and Callum Styles of West Bromwich Albion ebb race and celebrate the 1-1 result during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park on January 23, 2026 in Derby, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies were dealt an early blow as Karlan Grant was forced off injured after little more than five minutes.

The attacker had already been booked but was feeling the effects of either a mishit volley or subsequent caution for a recovery foul. He was replaced by Samuel Iling-Junior - who was one of five Albion players to make way in Ramsay's line-up.

Ramsay's visitors started well, however, and the returning Jayson Molumby sent a low 18 yard strike goalwards from Mikey Johnston's smart cross but it was easy for Zetterstrom, who made his return in the hosts' goal.

Albion were bright in the response they had to show after Norwich. Ramsay's side dominated the second balls and found good positions. Iling-Junior was unable to take advantage with a wild swipe.

But a good chance followed from a set-piece. Johnston's corner in front of a buoyant away end was headed wide by George Campbell. It dropped inches wide of the far post and was a big opening.

Josh Maja tried to slide in to find a way through late on. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Derby tried to find a foothold but had zero joy in the Albion half. The Baggies were sharp with their link-up and hungry in the press.

When Albion had the ball, right wing-back Isaac Price pushed forward into a very attacking position in support of Johnston, giving the much-debated formation more of a back four look.

O'Leary's only early action, bar a couple of decent, came with a low stop with legs from Agyemang after a ball over the top. The frontman had made a foul.

Price proved himself a threat and his dangerous low cross begged for a touch from Aune Heggebo but Zetterstrom got there.

The Baggies were the better team but it was a case of same old on the stroke of half-time.

Once again, in more rinse and repeat, errors cost Albion.

Johnston was a guilty party as he tried to be too clever down the right combining with Price. He lost the ball and Bielik made a foul.

Callum Elder's free-kick didn't appear a threat as it floated towards the six-yard box. O'Leary came to claim and looked to have the ball in his grasp under little pressure from white shirts, but it bounced away.

True to Albion's fortune, or lack of, it dropped at Agyemang's feet and he scuffed a finish into the corner.

DERBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: West Bromwich Albion players applaud the travelling West Bromwich Albion fans after the 1-1 result in the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park on January 23, 2026 in Derby, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It was the latest gutting and terribly-timed blow owing to a bad error and a desperate start for the new keeper.

Ramsay kept things unchanged for the first 15 minutes of the second period, which began in an open manner. The big chance in the opening exchanges fell to Price, who skied a tough first-time angled strike from Iling-Junior's cross.

The away boss saw enough for a triple change on the hour as Josh Maja and Daryl Dike went on together up front with Jed Wallace at right wing-back.

It immediately created a huge chance as Wallace's fine cross looked perfect for Dike, but he got his header wrong and failed to make contact. Iling-Junior had no conviction in his rebound.

The visitors were on top but Derby squandered a big chance to kill the contest midway through the half but Ben Brereton Diaz fluffed his lines across goal.

Albion tried to build a head of steam bit lost skipper Bielik to a second shoulder issue of the night after the Pole had an apparent dislocation popped back in before the interval.

A willing and patient away end awaited a late show that threatened not to arrive.

A couple of positions to deliver had potential but the quality lacked once again.

But, into the final of six minutes added on, finally a breakthrough.

Wallace's corner from the left was flicked on by Molumby at the near post and there was Wales international Mepham with a brave header, almost cleared from the line, but replays and photographs showed it was over by millimetres.

Millimetres, the difference between another unwanted club record and a priceless point.

Derby (4-2-3-1): Zetterstrom; Ward, Batth, Langas. Elder; Odoh (Thompson, 62) , Travis (c); Brereton Diaz (Sanderson, 85), Clark (Fraulo, 62), Brewster (Blackett-Taylor, 62); Agyemang (Salversen, 85)

Subs not used: O'Donnell, Forsyth, Weimann, Jackson

Albion (3-4-3): O'Leary; Campbell, Phillips, Bielik (c) (Mepham, 74); Price, Diakite, Molumby, Styles (Maja, 61); Johnston (Wallace, 61), Grant (Iling-Junior, 8), Heggebo (Dike, 61)

Subs not used: Griffiths, Gilchrist, Taylor, Mowatt.

Attendance: 28,099

Referee: Anthony Backhouse