West Brom complete short-term transfer for goalkeeper Max O'Leary and await EFL confirmation

O'Leary, 29, has penned a short-term deal at The Hawthorns until the end of the season after leaving the Robins, where he had been since the age of nine.

He comes in to push for the No.1 spot under new boss Eric Ramsay after Albion's defensive struggles over recent months, initially under Ryan Mason and continuing under Ramsay.

Albion are awaiting confirmation from the EFL as to whether O'Leary was registered in time to be able to feature for the Baggies away to Derby Country on Friday night.

One-cap Republic of Ireland international O'Leary was Bristol City No.1 for the last three seasons and made in excess of 150 Championship appearances before losing his place between the sticks to Manchester United loanee Radek Vitek.

“Max arrives with extensive Championship experience, having been ever present in goal at Bristol City the past two seasons, which included reaching the play-offs last year," said Albion sporting director and club president Andrew Nestor.

Max O'Leary pictured on the day of his Albion switch. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“We are pleased to have him join us here at the Albion and enhance the competition for places amongst our goalkeepers.”

The new recruit will compete with Josh Griffiths and Joe Wildsmith to become Ramsay's first-choice.

Griffiths has been between the sticks for most of the season, but errors led to a period in which former boss Mason opted for an unsuccessful switch to back-up Wildsmith.

O'Leary, who had loans at Kidderminster Harriers, Solihull Moors and Shrewsbury Town as a youngster, said: “I’m really happy to be here. It was time for something new and a fresh challenge.

Max O'Leary during his first day at Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Max O'Leary had lost his place in goal for Bristol City but played in the win at The Hawthorns on Boxing Day. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"When I was told about the interest, it was a move I was keen on making. I know the position of the club is difficult at the moment in terms of the table, but hopefully I can come in and help."

O'Leary's contract at Ashton Gate was due to expire in the summer.

Robins academy graduate O'Leary becomes the Baggies' first new recruit of a January transfer window in which minimal business was expected despite the club's perilous position in the second tier.

Albion's profit and sustainability financial regulations mean little opportunity to strengthen the squad with fees and O'Leary's addition represents a short-term, low-cost move in a bid to improve on a crucial department the club have sought since prior to the window.

Business is expected to be conducted through loans, with Albion light in midfield areas.