Derby County v West Brom: Eric Ramsay focused on in-game actions as opposed to shape changes

Ramsay takes relegation-threatened Albion to 10th-placed Derby on Friday night trying to stem the run of 10 straight away league defeats.

The new head coach's 3-4-3 formation involving wing-backs has drawn debate from Albion fans given the use of Mikey Johnston and Isaac Price in unfamiliar right wing-back roles. The Baggies were humiliated in a 5-0 home defeat by the Canaries in midweek and Ramsay faces a huge job to lift spirits and performance levels with a reaction needed at Pride Park.

But Ramsay is less concerned about system issues and believes he has seen enough - particularly in his first game, the last-gasp Middlesbrough defeat - to show the shape can be effective.

"It wouldn't be a point that I would labour but the framework of a competitive performance was there the other day," Ramsay said.

"I'm not going to be a coach that just stands up here and talks all that often about stats and data and xG (expected goals) but if you look at that stat in particular over the course of the last two games it's been very even.