West Brom debrief: A Hawthorns humiliation

A total Hawthorns humiliation.

By Lewis Cox
Published

Norwich City cantered to a 5-0 thumping of Albion to leave Eric Ramsay's hapless hosts battered and bruised with the sight of a very real relegation scrap to avoid the third tier ahead.

Here is the latest debrief.

Worst ever

No Albion fans of a certain vintage need telling about bad days at The Hawthorns but Tuesday night tops the lot.

It is officially the club's worst ever home defeat outside of the top flight.

More unwanted club records. In the great shrine's 125th year. Embarrassing.

Crewe 1999. Swindon 1995. Plymouth 1993. Newcastle 1989. There have been some shockers a generation or two ago, but nothing tops this.

Diehard Albion regulars for many decades labelled it the worst they had ever seen.

The second-half capitulation - in which Norwich struck four unanswered goals - was a total and upper collapse. It looked as if the players had thrown the towel in.

An utter capitulation. Josh Griffiths makes a save with his head as Albion ship five to Norwich for an historically bad defeat. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)