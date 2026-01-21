Eric Ramsay admits 'hope' for transfer window after West Brom capitulation and calls to 'feel the fire'

Albion are yet to act in the transfer window despite having seen injured loan midfielder Toby Collyer recalled by Manchester United, as expected, at the beginning of the month.

Club president and sporting director said before Christmas that financial constraints will mean for a winter window of minimal business for Albion, though the club are expected to bring in one loan signing at a minimum.

Ramsay, whose second game at the helm ended in a successive home defeat with an historic and disastrous 5-0 thrashing from the Canaries, suggested any business is expected later in the window due to deals elsewhere and above Albion still in works.

"I'm hopeful that is the case," Ramsay replied when asked about strengthening his squad.