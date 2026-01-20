West Brom v Norwich: A six-pointer - Albion's biggest game in some time

That is not the case, however, as Norwich City come to The Hawthorns tomorrow with the hosts, under new boss Eric Ramsay, peering nervously over their shoulder.

The third-bottom Canaries occupy the final relegation spot, just four points below the Baggies. They have been better of late under November appointment Philippe Clement, with five wins from their last eight in all competitions.

For Ramsay in the home dugout there is precious little time to get comfortable in the Albion hotseat.

There is strong justification for labelling this clash Albion's biggest fixture for some time - probably going back to when Carlos Corberan took the Baggies into a play-off second leg at Southampton some 18 months ago.

This one is for the wrong reasons. Down the wrong end of the table.

But all hope is not lost and the hosts will target a first win in the new head coach's second game at the helm to put distance between themselves and a lowly rival and ease growing nerves and tension.